PS Plus Game Catalog Mar. 2023 deploys

Sony Corp. this week released the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Mar. 2023.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Tchia, Rainbow Six Extraction, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Life is Strange: True Colors, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Life is Strange 2, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Untitled Goose Game, Final Fantasy Type-0 HD, Rage 2, Neo: The World Ends with You, and Haven.

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS1), Ape Academy 2 (PSP), and Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror (PSP).