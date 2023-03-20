Xbox Square Enix Publisher Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Square Enix Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 60 percent.

Discounted titles include Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, Outriders Worldslayer, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, PowerWash Simulator, NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition, Final Fantasy VII, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, Octopath Traveler, and The DioField Chronicle Digital Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Mar. 21.