Metroid Prime Remastered No. 3 Nintendo eShop download

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Metroid Prime Remastered for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top download title at the Nintendo eShop division.

This week, Metroid Prime Remastered ranked as the No. 3 best-selling download title at the Nintendo eShop.

Metroid Prime Remastered is a first-person adventure title that includes enhanced graphics, sound, unlockable art, and dual stick controls.

In the title, Samus explores the planet Tallon IV to uncover the Space Pirates’ toxic experiments.

The final game includes classic upgrades like the Ice Beam and Missiles.

It sells at $39.99.