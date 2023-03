Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month will conclude the WB Games Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, LEGO CITY Undercover, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, LEGO Jurassic Park, and Scribblenauts Mega Pack.

The sale ends Mar. 19.