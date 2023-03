Sony Corp. this week said Sega Corp.’s Like a Dragon: Ishin! for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network division in Feb. 2023.

For the week ending Mar. 11, Like a Dragon: Ishin! ranked as the No. 17 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is an action adventure thriller set in 1860s Kyo, a fictionalized version of Kyoto.

The final game includes four combat styles, Heat Actions, and trademark characters from the Yakuza franchise.