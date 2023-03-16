Xbox Game Pass to drop Ghostwire: Tokyo

NEWSPCXBOXBS

Written by:

March 16, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week said it will release Ghostwire: Tokyo to Xbox Game Pass Apr. 12.

The title will launch in conjunction with the Spider’s Thread Update which will include new enemies, areas, missions, powers, and collectibles.

Developed by Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person action title in which Akito must battle paranormal enemies to uncover the mystery behind a mass disappearance of citizens.

The final game includes upgradeable elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills.


Previous Story:
PS Plus Game Catalog Mar. 2023 previewed

Comments are closed.