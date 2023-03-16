Xbox Game Pass to drop Ghostwire: Tokyo

Microsoft Corp. this week said it will release Ghostwire: Tokyo to Xbox Game Pass Apr. 12.

The title will launch in conjunction with the Spider’s Thread Update which will include new enemies, areas, missions, powers, and collectibles.

Developed by Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person action title in which Akito must battle paranormal enemies to uncover the mystery behind a mass disappearance of citizens.

The final game includes upgradeable elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills.