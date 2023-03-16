Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe No. 11 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Mar. 11, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe ranked as the No. 11 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 6 the week prior.

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe is a 1-4 player platform title that includes Team Attack Effects, new Copy Abilities, and Super Abilities.