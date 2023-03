Sony Corp. this month said Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.’s Hogwarts Legacy ranked as the top download title for the PlayStation 5 at the PlayStation Network division in Feb. 2023.

For the month, Hogwarts Legacy ranked as the No. 1 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open world RPG in which the user is a student at Hogwarts in the 1800s who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens the wizarding world.