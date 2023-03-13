Metroid Prime Remastered No. 10 in Japan sales

Famitsu this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Metroid Prime Remastered for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Feb. 27 and Mar. 5, Metroid Prime Remastered sold 7,980 units to rank as the No. 10 best-selling software title in the period.

Metroid Prime Remastered is a first-person adventure title that includes enhanced graphics, sound, unlockable art, and dual stick controls.

In the title, Samus explores the planet Tallon IV to uncover the Space Pirates’ toxic experiments.

The final game includes classic upgrades like the Ice Beam and Missiles.