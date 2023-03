Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Bandai Namco Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include One Piece Odyssey, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Tekken 7, Scarlet Nexus, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Soulcalibur VI, MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Deluxe Edition, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, and Tales of Arise.

The sale ends Mar. 14.