Sony Corp. this week is holding the Capcom Publisher Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts titles and DLC by up to 80 percent.

Discounted products include Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, Resident Evil 2, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Capcom Fighting Collection, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil Village – Winters’ Expansion, and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.

The sale ends Mar. 22.