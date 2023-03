Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle to celebrate MAR10 Day.

The Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle includes a Nintendo Switch system with Red Joy-Con controllers, choice of a free Mario full game download, and stickers from the Super Mario Bros at $299.99.

Eligible titles include Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

It is sold at the My Nintendo Store and select retailers.