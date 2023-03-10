Mario Kart 8 drops Booster Course Pass DLC Wave 4

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released Booster Course Pass DLC Wave 4 for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch.

Wave 4 contains eight new courses including Tour Amsterdam Drift, GBA Riverside Park, Wii DK Summit, Yoshi’s Island, Boomerang Cup, DS Mario Circuit, GCN Waluigi Stadium, and Tour Singapore Speedway.

In addition, the DLC includes Birdo in the race roster.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership includes access to the Booster Course Pass DLC at no extra cost.

The Booster Course Pass DLC includes a total of 48 remastered courses released in six waves.

It is sold at $24.99.