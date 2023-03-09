Xbox Game Pass drops Dead Space 3

Microsoft Corp. this week released Dead Space 3 to Xbox Cloud Gaming via EA Play.

Released in 2013, Dead Space 3 is a survival horror title that includes Isaac Clark in a battle against Necromorphs on the frozen planet Tau Volantis.

The final game includes two-player co-op functionality.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to more than 100 games for console, PC and Android mobile devices, Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release, member discounts and deals, and Xbox Live Gold at $14.99 per month.