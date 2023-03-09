Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty No. 8 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Koei Tecmo America’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Mar. 4, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty ranked as the No. 8 best-selling boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

Developed by Team Ninja, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a supernatural third-person action title set in the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms.

Battles includes swordplay based on Chinese martial arts to fight against creatures and enemy soldiers.

The final game includes three-player co-op functionality.