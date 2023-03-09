Exoprimal to battle PS5, Xbox, PC in July

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Exoprimal to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC July 14.

In addition, it will released at launch to Xbox Game Pass.

Exoprimal is a third-person team-based online multiplayer title in which users battle waves of dinosaurs.

The main game mode, Dino Survival, includes 5v5 competitive matches to complete objectives before the rival squad.

The final game will include firearm weaponry and defensive options.