PS5 System Software Update 23.01-07.00.00 deploys

Sony Corp. this week released System Software Update 23.01-07.00.00 for the PlayStation 5.

System Software Update 23.01-07.00.00 includes VRR support at 1440p resolution, data transfer between PS5 consoles, Discord voice chat support, Voice Command to save video clips, screen reader improvements, new Friends Who Play tile, DualSense wireless connection software update option, and update to address IPS LCD flicker when VVR is turned on.

Sony sold 7.1 million PS5 units in Q3 ending Dec. 31, 2022.

Operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $820 million, an increase of 25 percent from one year ago.

Q3 revenue in the division totaled $9.7 billion, an increase of 53 percent from the year prior.

PS5 sales totaled 32.1 million units to date.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 86.5 million software units for the quarter, a decline of seven percent from the year prior. Digital downloads totaled 62 percent of software sales.

PlayStation Network active users totaled 112 million, down two percent from the year prior. PlayStation Plus users totaled 46.4 million, down four percent from the year prior.

Sony expects to sell 19 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2023.