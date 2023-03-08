Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack drops Metroid Fusion

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released Metroid Fusion to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Released to the Game Boy Advance in 2002, Metroid Fusion is an action adventure title in which bounty hunter Samas Aran must destroy the X parasite threat on planet SR388.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes the option to play select Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles with local and online multiplayer functionality.

The 12-Month Individual Membership sells at $49.99 and the 12-Month Family Membership sells at $79.99.