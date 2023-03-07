Octopath Traveler II PS5 No. 8 in Japan sales

Famitsu this week said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Octopath Traveler II for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26, Octopath Traveler II sold 14,422 units to rank as the No. 8 best-selling boxed software title in period.

Octopath Traveler II includes eight new travelers who will battle in the land of Solistia.

New features include the day and night toggle, unique latent powers, and crossed paths between two travelers.

The final game includes HD-2D graphics.