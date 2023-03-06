Xbox Super Saver Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Super Saver Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include WWE 2K22, Gotham Knights: Deluxe, A Way Out, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Edition, Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, Dead Rising 4, F1 Manager 2022, Lost Judgment, One Piece: Burning Blood, Resident Evil Village, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Mar. 7.