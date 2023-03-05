PSN PS5, PS4 Level Up Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Level Up Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select DLC by up to 60 percent.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – The Siege of Paris, Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack, Bloodborne The Old Hunters, Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen DLC, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass, Nioh 2 Season Pass, Jurassic World Evolution 2: Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack, and Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds.

The sale ends Mar. 8.