Nintendo Switch No. 2; Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe No. 1 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 2 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 62,111 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 40,992 units, the Nintendo Switch 11,226 sold units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 9,166 units in the period.

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe sold 21,860 units to rank at No. 1 in the period.

Cumulative Nintendo Switch sales in Japan have exceeded 26 million units in the region.

In the third quarter, Nintendo full year operating profit between Q1 and Q3 totaled 410.5 billion yen, a 13.1 percent decline from the year prior.

The Nintendo Switch sold 8.25 million hardware units and 76.71 million software units in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022.

From Q1 to Q3, the Nintendo Switch sold 14.91 million units, a 21.3 percent decline year-over-year. Nintendo Switch software sold 172.11 million units, a four percent decline from the year prior. The company cited a shortage of semiconductors and other component supplies that impacted production until late summer.

The hardware has sold 122.55 million units to date. Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 994 million units.

The company forecasts 18 million sold this fiscal year.