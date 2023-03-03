Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty battles PS5, Xbox, PC

March 3, 2023

Koei Tecmo America this week released Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Developed by Team Ninja, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a supernatural third-person action title set in the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms.

Battles includes swordplay based on Chinese martial arts to fight against creatures and enemy soldiers.

The final game includes three-player co-op functionality.

It sells at $59.99.


