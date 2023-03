Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said it will sell the Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle Mar. 10 to celebrate MAR10 Day.

The Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle will include a Nintendo Switch system with Red Joy-Con controllers, choice of a free Mario full game download, and stickers from the Super Mario Bros at $299.99.

Eligible titles include Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

It will be sold at the My Nintendo Store and select retailers.