Xbox Game Pass drops F1 22

March 2, 2023
Microsoft Corp. this week released F1 22 to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
F1 22 includes 20 drivers, 10 teams, redesigned cars, My Team career mode, and local and online multiplayer functionality.
