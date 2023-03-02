Xbox Game Pass drops F1 22

NEWSXBOXBS

Written by:

March 2, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released F1 22 to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

F1 22 includes 20 drivers, 10 teams, redesigned cars, My Team career mode, and local and online multiplayer functionality.


Previous Story:
Xbox Game Pass to drop Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Next Story:
Dead Space No. 20 in UK sales

Comments are closed.