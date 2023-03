Sony Corp. this week is holding the Mega March Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include The Callisto Protocol, Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Dead by Daylight, Final Fantasy VII Remake, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, and Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Mar. 15.