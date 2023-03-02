Like a Dragon: Ishin! No. 8 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sega Corp,’s Like a Dragon: Ishin! for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and the Xbox One ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Feb. 25, Like a Dragon: Ishin! ranked as the No. 8 best-selling boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is an action adventure thriller set in 1860s Kyo, a fictionalized version of Kyoto.

The final game includes four combat styles, Heat Actions, and trademark characters from the Yakuza franchise.