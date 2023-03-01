Xbox Live Mar. 2023 Games with Gold deploy

Microsoft Corp. this week released Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in Mar. 2023.

In Mar. 2023, the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One will offer Trüberbrook and Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection Mar. 1st to the 31st, and Lamentum from Mar. 16th to Apr. 15.

Trüberbrook is a sci-fi mystery adventure game, Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection is a real-time strategy title that includes single-player and multiplayer functionality, and Lamentum is a pixel-art survival horror game.