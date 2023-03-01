TECNO deploys PHANTOM V Fold smartphone

TECNO this week announced the PHANTOM V Fold, a new entry in the folding smartphone market.

The PHANTOM V Fold includes an exterior 6.42-inch 2550 x 1080 AMOLED LTPO 120Hz screen and an unfolded 7.85-inch 2296 x 2000 AMOLED LTPO 120Hz display. The screen crease measures at just 0.11mm and the device is said to be capable of 200,000 folds.

In addition, the device sports a 5-lens photography system that includes a 50MP Super Night main camera, 50MP telephoto lens, 13MP ultra wide-angle lens, 32MP front camera and 16MP interior camera.

The PHANTOM V Fold is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ with a dual-5G CPU and dual-SIM functionality, includes a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

The 12GB + 256GB model will be sold in Q2 at $1099 and the 512GB model will be sold at $1222 in India. A U.S. release is to be determined.