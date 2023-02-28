Xbox Game Pass titles leave service Feb. 28

Microsoft Corp. this week removed select titles from the Xbox Game Pass service.

Titles removed Feb. 28 include Alien: Isolation (Console, PC), Crown Trick (Console, PC, Cloud), Dragon Ball FighterZ (Console, PC, Cloud), Far: Changing Tides (Console, PC, Cloud). Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console, PC, Cloud), Madden NFL 21 (Console, PC), and Octopath Traveler (Console, PC, Cloud).

Xbox Game Pass for Console is a subscription service to download Xbox titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox titles are available.

In addition, PC Game Pass offers unlimited access to more than 100 Windows 10 PC game titles from over 75 developers and publishers.

PC Game Pass subscribers receive up to 20 percent off games in the current library and up to 10 percent off related game DLC and add-ons from the Microsoft Store.