Xbox Game Pass drops Soul Hackers 2

February 28, 2023
Microsoft Corp. this week released Soul Hackers 2 to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
Soul Hackers 2 is a supernatural turn-based RPG in which users can ally with demons to save humanity from an apocalypse.
