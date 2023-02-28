Xbox Game Pass drops Soul Hackers 2

February 28, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released Soul Hackers 2 to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Soul Hackers 2 is a supernatural turn-based RPG in which users can ally with demons to save humanity from an apocalypse.


