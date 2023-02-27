Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to battle PS5, Xbox, PC this week

Koei Tecmo America this week will release Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Developed by Team Ninja, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a supernatural third-person action title set in the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms.

Battles will include swordplay based on Chinese martial arts to fight against creatures and enemy soldiers.

The final game will include three-player co-op functionality.

It will be sold Mar. 3.