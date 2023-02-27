TCL 40 Series smartphones to start at $149

TCL this week announced the TCL 40 Series smartphones to be sold in the U.S.

The TCL 40 XL is an entry-level device to be sold in the U.S. at $149. The budget phone will include a 6.75-inch HD+ display, 50MP triple camera setup, and the Helio G37 octa=core CPU.

The TCL 40 XE 5G is the company’s most affordable 5G device at $169. It will include a 6.56-inch display at 90Hz, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G CPU, 13MP triple camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Finally, the TCL 40 X 5G will add a 50MP triple camera setup at $199.

The TCL 40 XL will be sold in May, and the TCL 40 XE 5G, and TCL 40 X 5G will be sold in June.