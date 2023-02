Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Aspyr and Friends Sale for the Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, World War Z, Balder’s Gate and Balder’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions, Destroy All Humans!, Darksiders III, Metro 2033 Redux, and The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive Edition.

The sale ends Mar. 9.