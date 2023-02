Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Double Discounts Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 40 percent for non PS Plus members and up to 80 percent for PS Plus members.

Discounted titles include FIFA 23, Gotham Knights, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Last of Us Part II, NHL 23, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Returnal, Soul Hackers 2, Tales of Arise, and Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Mar. 1.