Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released Octopath Traveler II for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Octopath Traveler II includes eight new travelers who will battle in the land of Solistia.

New features include the day and night toggle, unique latent powers, and crossed paths between two travelers.

The final game includes HD-2D graphics.

It sells at $59.99.