Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.29 drifts PS5 PSVR2 update

Sony Corp. this week released Update 1.29 to the PlayStation 5 which includes support for the PlayStation VR2.

Update 1.29 includes VR support for all races and games modes excluding the 2P Split Screen mode. PSVR2 users can access the exclusive VR Showroom from their Garage.

GT7 PSVR2 support includes optimized HDR tone mapping, foveated rendering from eye-tracking, and dynamic 3D audio support.

Gran Turismo 7 includes the GT Simulation Mode, more than 420 vehicles, and over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.

The PS5 SKU supports ray-tracing, 4K resolution, HDR, 3D audio support and a targeted 60 frame-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, adaptive triggers relay brake pedal weight sensitivity, while haptic feedback relays road surface variations.

The final game includes online play for up to 20 users.