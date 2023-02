Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the 2K Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include WWE 2K22, PGA Tour 2K23, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands 3, and XCOM 2 Collection.

The sale ends Feb. 21.