Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Indies Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

Discounted titles include Sifu, DayZ, Chivalry 2 King’s Edition, The King of Fighters XV Deluxe Edition, Maneater, LEGO Brawls, Lake, Nobody Saves the World, Planet Coaster: Premium Edition, Evil Genius 2: World Domination, and What Remains of Edith Finch.

The sale ends Feb. 22.