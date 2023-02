Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $20 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Dirt 5, The House of the Dead: Remake, A Way Out, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, Superhot, Nioh 2, Persona 5, Onimusha: Warlords, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, Doraemon Story of Seasons, and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown.

The sale ends Mar. 1.