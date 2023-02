Microsoft Corp. this week released the Feb. 2023 Update to the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The update includes carbon aware game downloads, option to hide game art when selecting tiles on Home, option to use the Google Home app as a touch remote, and option to jump back into a party with friends.

For carbon aware game downloads, the Xbox will schedule game, app, and OS updates at select times during a nightly maintenance window that can result in lower carbon emissions.