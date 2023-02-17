HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core PC review: Bang for your buck

PC gaming can be an expensive hobby, but a standard headset doesn’t have to break the bank. The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core for PC is a great entry-level headset that combines superb comfort and great sound.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core is lightweight at only .6 pounds for excellent comfort during long gaming sessions. The adjustable steel slider and memory foam earcups create a snug fit without heft or stickiness.

In the hardware are 40mm drivers with enhanced bass. From SD Gundam Battle Alliance to Resident Evil Village, the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core 2 held solid sound. For audiophiles, the headset supports DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio.

The swivel-to-mute microphone is easy to tuck away or pull down for chat during gaming. In addition, there’s a volume knob on the back right earcup for easy adjustment.

For extra functionality, the headset worked out of the box for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and sound quality was equally impressive.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core for PC is a great option for PC gamers on a budget.

It sells at $39.99.