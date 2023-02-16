PS Plus Game Catalog Feb. 2023 previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Feb. 2023.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Horizon Forbidden West (PS5, PS4), The Quarry (PS5, PS4), Resident Evil 7 biohazard (PS4), Outriders (PS5, PS4), Scarlet Nexus (PS5, PS4), Borderlands 3 (PS5, PS4), Tekken 7 (PS4), Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4), Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4), Oninaki (PS4), Lost Sphear (PS4), I am Setsuna (PS4), The Forgotten City (PS5, PS4).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include The Legend of Dragoon (PS1), Wild Arms 2 (PS1), Harvest Moon: Back to Nature (PS1), and Destroy All Humans! (PS4).

The titles will be released Feb. 21.