Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Anime Month Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition, Capcom Fighting Collection, Mega Man 11, Monster Hunter: World, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition, and Valkyria Revolution.

The sale ends Feb. 15.