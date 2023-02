EA Inc. this week will release Wild Hearts to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and the PC.

Developed by Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd., Wild Hearts is an action RPG title in which users can hunt beasts and use Karakuri structures in battle.

The final game will include three-player online co-op functionality.

It will be sold Feb. 17 at $69.99.