Monster Hunter Rise No. 9 PS5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Monster Hunter Rise for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network in Jan.

For the month, Monster Hunter Rise ranked as the No. 9 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Monster Hunter Rise for is an action RPG that includes the option to scale structures, connected combat areas with no load times, and co-op functionality for to four users.

The final game includes weapon and armor crafting and a canine companion option.

It was released to Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch Mar. 26, 2021.