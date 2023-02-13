Dead Space No. 2 PS5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this week said EA Inc.’s Dead Space for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download at the PlayStation Network division in Jan.

For the month, Dead Space ranked as the No. 2 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Dead Space is a remake of the third-person sci-fi horror action title. It utilizes the Frostbite engine to improve the story and gameplay mechanics of the original.

The final game includes third-person shooting and weapon upgrades to battle enemies on the USG Ishimura.

It sells at $59.99.