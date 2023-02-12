PSN PS5, PS4 Games Under $15 Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle, LittleBigPlanet 3, Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Marvel’s Avengers, Resident Evil 7, DOOM, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Castlevania Advance Collection, and Tales of Berseria.

The sale ends Feb. 15.