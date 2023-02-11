PS4 No. 4 in Japan Feb. 5 data

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 4 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 953 units between Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 to rank at No. 4 in overall hardware sales.

Q3 operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $820 million, an increase of 25 percent from one year ago.

Q3 revenue in the division totaled $9.7 billion, an increase of 53 percent from the year prior.

PS5 sales totaled 32.1 million units to date.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 86.5 million software units for the quarter, a decline of seven percent from the year prior. Digital downloads totaled 62 percent of software sales.

PlayStation Network active users totaled 112 million, down two percent from the year prior. PlayStation Plus users totaled 46.4 million, down four percent from the year prior.