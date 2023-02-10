Wild Hearts EA Play Early Access Trial to drop next week

EA Inc. this week said the Wild Hearts EA Play Early Access Trial will be released Feb. 13.

In the Wild Hearts EA Play Early Access Trial, users can play up to the gates of Minato. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can save 10 percent off the title and carry progress to the full game.

Developed by Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd., Wild Hearts is an action RPG title in which users can hunt beasts and use Karakuri structures in battle.

The final game will include three-player online co-op functionality.

It will be sold Feb. 17 at $69.99.